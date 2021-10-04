Scope

The Applied Photonics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of light behavior, properties, and applications across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Led by Prof. Miriam Serena Vitiello from the Italian National Research Council (CNR), the Applied Photonics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photonics and optics, which connect fundamental sciences with applied technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization and applications combining basic sciences

current and innovative techniques related to new discoveries in optics and photonics materials

engineering aspects and applied technology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the advances and applications of photonics and optics in various fields. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photonics and optics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.