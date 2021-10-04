Scope

Advanced Optical Technologies is pleased to announce a new dedicated section: Emerging Optical Technologies. This section aims to spotlight the latest breakthroughs and novel developments in photonic devices, with a special emphasis on innovations driven by new materials, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI).

We welcome original research articles, short communications, and comprehensive reviews reporting the conception, fabrication, characterization, and application of novel photonic components and integrated systems.

The scope is purposefully focused on device-level innovations, prioritizing advancements that transition concepts into practical optical technologies. We also welcome implementation of these innovations at the system-level. While fundamental theoretical work is outside our principal scope, submissions that bridge the gap between theory and experimental demonstration are encouraged, especially those highlighting functional devices, prototypes, or system-level implementations.

Novel photonic materials: 2D materials, metamaterials, perovskites, and topological photonic systems

2D materials, metamaterials, perovskites, and topological photonic systems Quantum photonic devices: Single-photon sources and detectors, integrated quantum photonics, and quantum memory

Single-photon sources and detectors, integrated quantum photonics, and quantum memory AI-enabled photonic components: Devices and systems leveraging machine learning for design, optimization, or adaptive operation

Devices and systems leveraging machine learning for design, optimization, or adaptive operation Photonics-empowered AI hardware: Photonic processors, accelerators, and optical neural networks for enabling high-speed, energy-efficient machine learning and artificial intelligence

Photonic processors, accelerators, and optical neural networks for enabling high-speed, energy-efficient machine learning and artificial intelligence Integrated photonic circuits: Silicon photonics, hybrid material integration, and compact optical interconnects

Silicon photonics, hybrid material integration, and compact optical interconnects Advanced light sources and detectors: Nanolasers, quantum cascade lasers, photodetectors, and imaging sensors

Nanolasers, quantum cascade lasers, photodetectors, and imaging sensors Emerging optoelectronic systems: Photonics systems for communications, computing, and sensing

Photonics systems for communications, computing, and sensing Nonlinear and ultrafast photonic devices: Frequency converters, modulators, frequency combs, photonic switches and other devices

Frequency converters, modulators, frequency combs, photonic switches and other devices Energy-efficient and sustainable photonics: Low-power devices and environmentally friendly applications

Key topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

We invite contributions that advance the development of photonic device technology, opening new possibilities for applications across communications, sensing, computing, and beyond.

If your work involves innovative materials, components, or devices, with a focus on the experimental realization and application of optical technologies, this section welcomes your submission.