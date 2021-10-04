Scope

The Optical Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative techniques and applications in the field of optical imaging.

Led by Prof. Christian Spielmann from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, the Optical Imaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of optical imaging, which connect diverse research perspectives and advance the understanding of this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

astrophotonics

computational imaging

holography including code development

hyperspectral imaging

lens-less imaging such as coherent diffraction imaging, ptychography, and single pixel imaging

linear and nonlinear microscopy

medical imaging

multimodal imaging for application in science and life science

novel approaches for high resolution microscopy

novel imaging systems including freeform and aspherical components

optical coherence tomography

ophthalmology & vision science

phase sensitive imaging

quantum imaging

structured illumination exploiting all degrees of freedom of light

THz imaging

time-resolved imaging

x-ray imaging and x-ray microscopy

XUV imaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, utilization, and improvement of optical imaging techniques and systems. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of optical imaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.