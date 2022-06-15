Scope

The Neurocognitive Aging and Behavior section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the neural and behavioral aspects of aging and related conditions.

Led by Prof. Kristy Nielson from Marquette University, the Neurocognitive Aging and Behavior section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neurocognitive research, which connect the understanding of brain-behavior relationships and the neurocognitive manifestations of aging and senescence-related diseases, disorders, and conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attention, perception, and sensation

biomarkers, correlates, and predictors of cognition

cognitive, behavioral, and lifestyle interventions

decision making and problem solving

emotion processing and regulation

executive functioning and working memory

genetic and epigenetic influences on cognition or behavior

knowledge and concepts

language

learning and memory

modulation of memory or other cognitive functions

neuroimaging of cognition and behavior

psychophysiology of cognition and behavior

sensorimotor function, control, and cognitive interactions

social cognition

Submissions must provide novel, in-depth knowledge about the neural foundations of cognition and/or behavior in the context of aging and related conditions.

The Neurocognitive Aging and Behavior section does not consider submissions focusing on perioperative/post-operative complications (including but not limited to delirium), stroke, frailty, and mortality/morbidity risk factors or biological markers or functions where the study does not examine age/aging and the neural foundations of cognition or behavior as primary aims/variables of interest. Submissions focusing on physical rehabilitation or traditional Chinese medicine also fall outside the scope of neurocognitive aging and its impact on behavior. However, submissions related to exercise and muscle mass, as well as motor dysfunction and stroke, may be considered if they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural foundations of cognition and behavior in the context of aging and related conditions. Cognitive functioning must be assessed with more nuanced instruments than solely by dementia screening tests such as the MMSE or MoCA .

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. This includes Mendelian Randomization studies, Bibliometric studies, FAERS analyses, In Silco studies, NHANES studies, MIMIC studies, CHARLs studies, and Analyses of Global Burden of Disease studies. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurocognitive research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.