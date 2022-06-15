Scope

The Neuroinflammation and Neuropathy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular mechanisms and clinical implications of neuroinflammation in various neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

Led by Prof. Yu-Min Kuo from the Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy, College of Medicine, National Cheng Kung University, the Neuroinflammation and Neuropathy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroinflammation research, which aim to provide insights and strategies for medical professionals to address neuroinflammation-related disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anti-neuroinflammation molecules, paradigms, and strategies

blood-brain barrier and blood-derived immune cells

cross-talks between glial cells and neurons

early life exposure experience

gender specificity of glial responses

glymphatic system and meningeal lymphatic system

microbiota and gut-brain axis

molecular mechanism governing glial activation

neuronal activities and neurotransmitters

profiling of disease-associated glial cells

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms, clinical implications, and potential therapeutic approaches related to neuroinflammation and neuropathy.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of neuroinflammation and neuropathy in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neuroinflammation and Neuropathy section does not consider submissions focused on hearing research, EEG analysis, or clinical diagnosis unrelated to neuroinflammation or neuropathy. However, medical treatment studies that are directly related to neuroinflammation and neuropathy are welcome. Additionally, immune cell research is considered if it has a fundamental basis in the central nervous system or neuropathic conditions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroinflammation research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.