Scope

The Aging and Cancer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of cancer on aging and human healthspan.

Led by Dr. Laura Haynes from the University of Connecticut and Dr. Matthew Yousefzadeh from Columbia University Medical Center, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of aging and cancer, to connections between cancer and its effect on aging and age-related diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Pre-clinical and clinical studies on cancer survivorship and resilience

Impact of cancer therapeutics on aging and healthspan throughout the life course

Contribution of age-related processes to metastasis and relapse

Interventions to reduce iatrogenic-induced aging from chemotherapeutic treatment

The Aging and Cancer section does not consider studies focused solely on cancer without translational relevance to aging. A strong emphasis on the interplay between aging and cancer is required for consideration in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discovers in the field of Aging and Cancer to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.