Scope

The Aging and the Immune System section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of aging and senescence on immune response and human healthspan.

Led by Dr. Anshu Agrawal from the University of California, Irvine, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of aging and immunity, which connect the understanding of aging processes to potential improvements in human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

The response to infection and vaccination

The innate and adaptive immune response

Age-related changes in metabolism and their impact on immunity

Rejuvenation age-related immune changes in different organs and their impact on diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about factors that can improve human healthspan through the study of aging and immune system interactions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the response to infection and vaccination, innate and adaptive immune response, age-related changes in metabolism and their impact on immunity, age-related immune changes in different organs and their impact on diseases. (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Aging and the Immune System section does not consider studies focused solely on basic immunology without translational relevance to aging and its impact on the immune system. Additionally, submissions centered on risk management or model development without a clear foundation in the aging process and its influence on immunity are outside the scope of this specialty section. A strong emphasis on the interplay between aging and immunity is required for consideration in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aging and immunity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.