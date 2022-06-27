Main content

Specialty chief editor laura haynes School of Medicine, University of Connecticut Farmington , United States Specialty Chief Editor Aging and the Immune System

Scope Aging has a profound impact on how the immune system functions. Aging and the Immune System publishes preclinical and translational studies that examine how aging and senescence impact the immune response. Our aim is to improve the overall understanding of aging and immunity with a focus on the translational aspects that may improve human healthspan.



In relation to aging and senescence, we encourage submissions on the following topics:

● The response to infection and vaccination

● The adaptive immune response

● Age-related changes in metabolism and their impact on immunity

● Innate and adaptive immunity



All studies should contribute insights into factors that can improve human healthspan. Included in this are preclinical animal studies, translational studies, and clinical trials. This also includes observational studies that do not yet have mechanistic insights. Studies examining basic immunology, that do not have translational relevance, are not within the scope of this specialty section. Frontiers in Aging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Aging

Abbreviation fragi

Electronic ISSN 2673-6217

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions

Submission Aging and the Immune System welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Aging and the Immune System, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.