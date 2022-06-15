Scope

The Aging, Metabolism and Redox Biology section is committed to publishing research centered on the interplay between aging, metabolism, and redox biology in relation to various diseases.

Under the guidance of Dr. Jianhua Zhang from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, this section invites submissions that explore the diverse aspects of aging, metabolism, and redox biology, aiming to provide insights into disease interventions and mechanisms.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Evolutionary metabolic and redox regulation in aging

Invertebrate metabolic and redox regulation in aging

Hormonal regulation of metabolisms, redox signaling, and aging

Protein and organelle turnover in metabolism, redox signaling

Senescence and stem cells in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

Microbiomes in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

Mitochondria-nuclear signaling in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

Periphery-brain interaction in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

Dietary restriction and exercise in aging and redox signaling

Drug development targeting metabolism and redox signaling in aging

Proteasomes, autophagy, and mitophagy in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

System biology, epigenetics, and omics in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

Infection, inflammation, and immunology in aging, metabolism, and redox signaling

Aging, metabolism, and redox signaling in heart, lung, liver, and neurological diseases

Techniques and model systems

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the connections between aging, metabolism, and redox biology in the context of disease prevention and intervention.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of aging, metabolism, and redox biology in relation to various diseases, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Aging, Metabolism and Redox Biology section does not consider studies that lack a foundation in aging processes, metabolic regulation, or redox biology. Research focusing solely on clinical treatments without a clear connection to the section's core themes, or unrelated molecular pathways without relevance to aging, metabolism, and redox biology will be considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Aging, Metabolism and Redox Biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.