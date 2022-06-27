Main content

Scope Aging is the most important risk factor for many diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Recent advancement in the field provide exciting new insights and mechanisms including disease interventions, in the areas strongly linking metabolism and redox regulation in aging.



Aging, Metabolism and Redox Biology publishes important cutting-edge basic research, as well as translational and clinical findings in the field of aging, with a focus on mechanisms involving metabolism and redox biology.



Amongst others, we welcome advances in these areas: ● Evolutionary metabolic and redox regulation in aging

● Invertebrate metabolic and redox regulation in aging

● Hormonal regulation of metabolisms, redox signaling and aging

● Protein and organelle turnover in metabolism, redox signaling

● Senescence and stem cells in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● Microbiomes in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● Mitochondria-nuclear signaling in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● Periphery-brain interaction in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● Dietary restriction and exercise in aging and redox signaling

● Drug development targeting metabolism and redox signaling in aging

● Proteasomes, autophagy and mitophagy in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● System biology, epigenetics and omics in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● Infection, inflammation and immunology in aging, metabolism and redox signaling

● Aging, metabolism and redox signaling in heart, lung, liver and neurological diseases

● Techniques and model systems



Our goal is to provide a comprehensive forum for state-of-the-art ideas related to aging, metabolism and redox biology which are of interest to a wide audience.



