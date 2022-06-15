Scope

The Genetics, Genomics and Epigenomics of Aging section is committed to publishing research centered on understanding the genetic and epigenetic factors influencing the aging process.

Under the guidance of Dr. John Tower from the University of Southern California, this section accepts submissions in various domains of aging research, aiming to uncover the underlying mechanisms and potential interventions for age-related changes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

DNA damage

DNA repair

Genome stability

Epigenetic control of aging

Systems biology of aging

Epigenetic reprogramming and rejuvenation

Genetic and epigenetic biomarkers of aging

Molecular clocks

Comparative biology of aging

Non-traditional models in aging research

Long-lived organisms in aging research

Gene therapy

Theories of aging

Nuclear-mitochondrial interactions

Machine intelligence

Nutraceuticals

Sex differences

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the genetic and epigenetic factors contributing to the aging process and potential interventions for age-related changes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of aging, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Genetics, Genomics and Epigenomics of Aging section does not consider studies that lack a fundamental basis in the genetic, genomic, or epigenomic aspects of aging. However, research focusing on clinical treatments, behavioral aspects, or environmental factors may be considered if they have a strong connection to the molecular mechanisms of aging and contribute to the understanding of genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of aging, supporting advancements in good health and well-being, as well as industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Genetics, Genomics and Epigenomics of Aging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.