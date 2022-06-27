Main content

Specialty chief editor lea a harrington Université de Montréal Montreal , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Genetics, Genomics and Epigenomics of Aging

Scope Genetic and epigenetic changes are one of the hallmarks of aging, and in the recent years have emerged as the key drivers of the aging process. Understanding mechanisms that contribute to accumulation of mutations and epigenetic changes with age can pave the way for slowing down or reversing the aging process. Recent advances in using epigenetic reprogramming to reverse age-related changes have underscored the importance of understanding epigenetic mechanisms as an anti-aging intervention. We are also interested in non-traditional and long-lived models in aging research that allow insight into genetic mechanisms of longevity. We welcome high quality publications in the following areas:

• DNA damage

• DNA repair

• Genome stability

• Epigenetic control of aging

• Genomics of aging

• Epigenomics of aging

• Systems biology of aging

• Epigenetic reprogramming and rejuvenation

• Genetic and Epigenetic biomarkers of aging

• Methylation clocks

• Comparative biology of aging

• Non-traditional models in aging research

• Long-lived organisms in aging research Frontiers in Aging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Aging

Abbreviation fragi

Electronic ISSN 2673-6217

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions

