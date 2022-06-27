Main content

Specialty chief editor consuelo borras University of Valencia Valencia , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Molecular Mechanisms of Aging

Scope Molecular Mechanisms of Aging publishes high-quality research that delves into the basic mechanisms involved in aging to help better understand the aging process. Molecular mechanisms of aging play an integral role in modern science and this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: ● Biomarkers of aging

● Senescence

● Altered proteostasis

● Chromosomal alterations

● Redox system dysregulation

● Nutrient sensing modulations

● Genetic and Epigenetic changes

● Mitochondrial energy collapse

● Intercellular communication alterations

● Stem cell function dysregulation

● Extracellular vesicles alterations All studies must contribute insights into basic mechanisms of aging. Reports dealing with other processes associated to aging such as inflammation, metabolism, neoplastic transformations, or interventions to achieve healthy aging which do not focus on the basic mechanisms of aging should be submitted to other suitable sections in Frontiers in Aging. Frontiers in Aging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Aging

Abbreviation fragi

Electronic ISSN 2673-6217

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions

Submission Molecular Mechanisms of Aging welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Molecular Mechanisms of Aging, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

