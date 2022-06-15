Scope

The Molecular Mechanisms of Aging section is committed to publishing research centered on exploring the fundamental processes involved in aging.

Under the guidance of Prof. Consuelo Borras from the University of Valencia, this section invites submissions across various domains in the field of aging, which aim to enhance our understanding of the aging process and its underlying mechanisms.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Biomarkers of aging

Altered proteostasis

Chromosomal alterations

Redox system dysregulation

Nutrient-sensing modulations

Mitochondrial energy collapse

Intercellular communication alterations

Stem cell function dysregulation

Extracellular vesicle alterations

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the basic mechanisms of aging, contributing to our understanding of this complex process.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular Mechanisms of Aging does not consider studies related to processes associated with aging that do not have a direct focus on basic mechanisms, such as inflammation, metabolism, or neoplastic transformations. Additionally, research primarily centered on clinical interventions, behavioral aspects, or epidemiological data without a molecular basis is considered outside the scope of this section. However, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the goal of promoting good health and well-being, as long as they are centered on the molecular mechanisms of aging.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Molecular Mechanisms of Aging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.