Mission & scope

Frontiers in Agronomy is an interdisciplinary disciplinary journal that focuses on cropping systems for food, feed, fuel, and fibre production.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Dr John R Porter (University of Copenhagen, Denmark, Fellow of the European Academy of Sciences) and indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI), and the DOAJ, the journal welcomes studies on all aspects of crop and plant production as applied to farming and food systems – spanning biology, ecology, soil and earth sciences, pests and pathology, crop science and genetics as the building blocks of farming and food systems.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

agroecological cropping systems and agrometeorology

agronomist training including gender aspects and smart tools for crop management

crop resource use efficiencies and the interactions of water, nutrients, and radiation and their technical management

disease, pest, and weed management

models, statistical analyses, and other tools for predicting food system responses

plant-microbial interactions

precision agronomy

the role of agronomy in climate change impacts, adaption, and mitigation

the role of agronomy in food systems, including food processing, food consumption, and food waste.

The journal welcomes submissions for agronomic systems that produce enough food, fodder and fibre, waste less, recycle more, and save more – and so advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notable agronomic connections are to: SDG 2: zero hunger; SDG 3: good health and well-being; SDG 12; responsible consumption and production; and SDG 15: life on land.

The journal welcome papers that are based on research made in the field; the best agronomic science occurs in the field, performed by people and at large spatial and temporal scales. Social aspects of food security are welcome, as referred to in the SDGs. Manuscripts solely reporting short-term studies from laboratory work are out-of-scope for Frontiers in Agronomy and are not suitable for publication in this journal. However, contributions that describe and discuss cutting edge research and provide an identified and clear prospectus for advances in the technology of food production are welcome, such as controlled environment studies and those involving modelling and proximal and remote sensing.

Furthermore, the journal welcomes multi-year and multi-location studies across all spatial scales and levels of plant hierarchy, from crop organs to populations and communities. Field studies are best that cover several years or sites, they will have well described statistics and methods, they will contribute new thinking and knowledge and they will be relevant to the challenges from such issues as global heating and the UN sustainable development goals. Studies purely focused on livestock production systems are considered out-of-scope.

Frontiers in Agronomy is committed to advancing agronomy in the 21st century by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike.