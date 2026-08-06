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University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate-Smart Agronomy
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Agronomy
Iowa State University
Ames, United States
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Agronomy
Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economy Analysis | CREA
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Climate-Smart Agronomy