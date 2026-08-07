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University of Missouri
Columbia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Weed Management
Universidade Federal de Viçosa
Viçosa, Brazil
Associate Editor
Weed Management
Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Nematology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, University of Idaho
Moscow, United States
Associate Editor
Weed Management
School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences, Charles Sturt University
Wagga Wagga, Australia
Associate Editor
Weed Management