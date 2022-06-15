Scope

The Agroecological Cropping Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of agroecological farming and cropping systems and their effects on various aspects of agriculture.

Led by Dr. Stéphane Cordeau from INRAE UMR Agroecology, the Agroecological Cropping Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of agronomy, which connect the fields of ecology and agriculture to promote sustainable farming practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agroecological practices for resource efficiency and productivity

agroforestry systems

biodiversity preservation in cropping systems

climate change impacts on cropping systems and agroecological solutions

cover crops and their benefits

crop diversification in time and space

cropping system models for rotations and crop successions

cropping systems for sustainable management of crops, soils, and livestock

ecological intensification of agriculture through technology-based solutions

innovative and sustainable cropping system design and management

low input cropping systems for sustainable production

low pesticide use and pesticide-free agriculture

multicriteria assessment of cropping and farming systems for sustainable agriculture

natural-based solutions for agricultural production enhancement

nutrient and water use efficiency and management

opportunities and weaknesses of diverse agroecological systems

optimizing diversity of species in cropping systems

sustainable food systems based on agroecological principles

trees in cropping systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, assessment, and management of agroecological cropping systems, as well as their impact on crop protection, soil health, biodiversity preservation, yield, and economic profitability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the agroecological practices for resource efficiency and productivity, agroforestry systems, biodiversity preservation in cropping systems, climate change impacts on cropping systems and agroecological solutions, and sustainable food systems based on agroecological principles (SDGs 2, 6, 12, 13, and 15).

The Agroecological Cropping Systems section does not consider papers focusing on the effect of a single practice, or other topics unrelated to the ecological, environmental, and social aspects of agricultural systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of agronomy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

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The section gratefully acknowledges its founding Specialty Chief Editor, Dr. Eric Justes from CIRAD (France), whose leadership and guidance laid the foundations for its current scope and impact.