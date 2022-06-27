Scope

The Agroecological Cropping Systems specialty section of Frontiers in Agronomy, publishes high-quality research focusing on agroecology as ecological concepts and principles interacting with agronomic techniques, to further the design, the assessment of performances and the management of innovative and sustainable cropping systems.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Innovative agroecological practices to enhance efficiency and productivity of available resources

Cropping systems technics (integrated soil-crop dimension) for sustainable management

Exploring the intersection between agronomic, social, and ecological/environmental aspects to manage food & agricultural systems

Working towards fair and sustainable food systems with a production based on agroecological principles, with a strong emphasis on human and social values

Low pesticide use and towards a pesticide-free agriculture

Natural-based solutions based on ecological processes, function, and services to enhance agricultural production

Technology based solutions (e.g. precision agriculture, sensors continuous data, etc.)

Optimizing diversity of species (cash and forage crops) and genetic resources

Sustainable cropping systems to increase biodiversity and environmental protection

Crop diversification in time, i.e. crop successions, long-term rotation

Crop diversification in space, i.e. intercropping and agroforestry systems

Cover crops, i.e. multi-services cover crops during fallow periods

Cropping system supporting ecosystem services from the field level

Water and nutrient use efficiency and management

Low input cropping systems

Risks and opportunities for organic farming

Cropping systems models (soil-crop models functioning at the medium and long-term for rotations and crop successions, and simulating fallow period with residues management)

Modelling climate change impacts of cropping systems and agroecological solutions of adaptation/mitigation

Multicriteria assessment of cropping systems for a sustainable agriculture

We seek to optimize the interactions in time and space between plants (species at the crop cover level), soil, and components of agroecosystems at the field level. We accept a range of article types, including: Original Research, Reviews, Methods, Perspectives and Policy and Practice Reviews. A full list of our article types is available here. Research focusing on policy or the broader constraints, thresholds, and opportunities for enhancing levels of sustainability and production at the food system level should be submitted to our sister journal Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems.