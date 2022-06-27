Scope

Climate-Smart Agronomy examines the role that innovative agroecosystem management can play in the response of agricultural systems to the increasingly variable and extreme climatic conditions occurring on our planet. We wish to have a particular focus on all those new technologies and tools that can be adopted to make agroecosystems robust and resilient to biotic and abiotic agents and less environmentally impactful. A smart and sustainable agronomic approach plays a fundamental role in achieving the UN-SDG goals, climate neutrality, and at the same time enabling primary food resources for the increasing world population.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Exploring the interaction between crops and new environmental conditions (e.g. climate, CO2 concentration, water availability, etc.)

· Innovative practices to increase crop robustness and resilience to climate change

· Low GHGs emission agronomic strategies

· New technological solutions to reduce cropping systems environmental impacts and to adapt to extreme weather and climate

· Modelling climate impacts on crop growth and development

· Role of climate condition on crop biotic and abiotic stresses

· Environmental role of natural and agricultural ecosystems

· New approaches to enhance crop radiation use efficiencies

All studies must contribute insights into the agronomic planning and management of agroecosystems with a view to an adequate response to the climate and its variations. We are especially interested in field-based studies of climate-smart solutions. Given the interdisciplinary nature of the section, there will be strong interaction and collaboration with the other sections of the Frontiers in Agronomy and with some of the sister journals related to sustainability (Frontiers in Climate, Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, Frontiers in Water).