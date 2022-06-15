Scope

The Climate-Smart Agronomy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative agroecosystem management in response to climate change.

Led by Dr. Marco Bindi from the University of Florence, the Climate-Smart Agronomy section welcomes submissions in various domains of agronomy, which address the challenges between agricultural systems and climate change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate impacts on crop growth and development

environmental role of natural and agricultural ecosystems

exploring the interaction between crops and new environmental conditions

innovative practices to increase crop robustness and resilience to climate change

low greenhouse gas emission agronomic strategies

modeling climate impacts on crop growth and development

new approaches to enhance crop resource use efficiencies (water, nutrient, radiation)

new technological solutions to reduce cropping systems environmental impacts and to adapt to extreme weather and climate

role of climate condition on crop biotic and abiotic stresses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about agronomic planning and management of agroecosystems with a focus on climate-smart solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the climate-smart agronomy, climate change adaptation, and sustainable agroecosystem management, focusing on SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of agronomy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.