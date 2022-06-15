Scope

The Disease Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on strategies and tools for monitoring and controlling pathogens in various crops.

Led by Dr. Monica Höfte from Ghent University, the Disease Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plant pathology, which contribute to the understanding and management of crop diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological control of plant diseases

cultural practices to control plant diseases

disease epidemiology: monitoring, phenotyping, forecasting, modelling

emerging and re-emerging diseases

fungicides: use in integrated pest management programs, resistance, and innovative formulations

host plant resistance to diseases

innovative tools for identification and diagnosis

integrated and system approaches to manage plant diseases

legislation and regulation related to plant disease management

physical methods to control plant diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about strategies and tools for monitoring and controlling pathogens in various crops.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG#2: Zero Hunger and SDG#15: Life on Land.

The Disease Management section does not consider studies focused solely on pathogen control in vitro, or those centered on virology or biological information processing without relevance to disease management strategies, prevention, or treatment. However, disease management in forestry or postharvest may be considered if they contribute to the understanding and management of crop diseases. Additionally, studies that do not address the practical application of findings to improve disease management outcomes are considered outside the scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of crop pathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.