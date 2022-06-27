Main content

Specialty chief editor monica höfte Ghent University Ghent , Belgium Specialty Chief Editor Disease Management

Scope Disease management publishes research on tools and strategies to monitor and control pathogens that cause economic losses to horticultural and field crops, whether grown for food, feed, fibre, fuel or other uses, grown outdoors or in controlled environments, in temperate and tropical regions. The focus is on microbial pathogens of crops including viroids, viruses, bacteria, rhizaria, oomycetes, fungi, and other microorganisms that can cause plant diseases. Studies on nematodes also fall under this section. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Emerging and re-emerging diseases

Innovative tools for identification and diagnosis

Disease epidemiology: monitoring, phenotyping, forecasting, modelling

Cultural practices to control plant diseases (crop rotation, organic amendments, cover crops, fertilizer usage, crop residue management, intercropping, soil disinfestation techniques, etc.)

Physical methods to control plant diseases (e.g. light, heat, irradiation, etc.)

Host plant resistance to diseases (traditional breeding, transgenic approaches, genome editing, induced resistance, etc.)

Fungicides: use in IPM programmes, fungicide resistance, anti-resistance strategies, innovative formulations and application methods, plant resistance inducers, etc.

Biological control of plant diseases (e.g. microbial antagonists, enhancement of natural antagonistic populations)

Biopesticides based on natural products

Integrated and system approaches to manage plant diseases

Legislation and regulation related to plant disease management Studies that only show pathogen control in vitro will not be considered. Studies about disease management in forestry or postharvest will not be considered. Frontiers in Agronomy is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Agron.

Abbreviation fagro

Electronic ISSN 2673-3218

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Impact 0.9 CiteScore

Submission Disease Management welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Disease Management, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.