Scope

The Plant-Soil Interactions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable agriculture and the complex relationships between plants, soil, and microbial communities.

Led by Prof. Davey Jones from Bangor University, the Plant-Soil Interactions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of agronomy and soil science, which contribute to the understanding and advancement of sustainable agricultural practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic stress tolerance mediated by plant-soil interactions

emerging technologies for studying plant-soil interactions

mathematical modelling of plant-soil interactions

mineral nutrition and nutrient cycling

pesticide and xenobiotic behavior in the rhizosphere

plant growth promoting soil organisms

plant-soil water relations and water use efficiency

root architecture and root trait selection

root biophysics

root-mycorrhizal interactions

root-pathogen and root-symbiont interactions

shaping and function of rhizosphere microbial communities

trophic interactions

AI and machine learning applications for predicting and optimising plant-soil interactions

precision agriculture technologies for real-time monitoring of soil health and plant-soil dynamics

digital agriculture and decision support systems for sustainable soil management

sensor networks and IoT technologies for high-resolution rhizosphere monitoring

data integration and predictive analytics for precision nutrient management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between plants, soil, and microbial communities, as well as their implications for sustainable agriculture and ecosystem services.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable agriculture, plant-soil interactions, and microbial communities, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Plant-Soil Interactions section does not consider studies that focus solely on animal physiology, human health, or non-plant related agricultural practices. Studies that lack a fundamental basis in plant-soil interactions or do not contribute to the understanding of these processes will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of agronomy and soil science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.