Scope

Plant-Soil Interactions, a specialty section of Frontiers in Agronomy and Frontiers in Soil Science, publishes original, peer-reviewed research on timely topics related to sustainable agriculture. This primarily constitutes original research papers on fundamental and applied aspects of plant and soil management. We particularly welcome hypothesis-driven studies that possess a strong mechanistic component. In addition, we will also consider review articles that critically evaluate the literature and provide a roadmap for the future development of the research field.

The interaction between the soil, the rhizosphere microbial community and plant roots is central to ensuring food security as well as the delivery of a wide range of ecosystem services. The Plant-Soil Interaction section aims to address this topic from a multidisciplinary perspective. For example, this can include, but is not limited to, aspects such as:

• Root-mycorrhizal interactions

• Shaping and function of rhizosphere microbial communities

• Mineral nutrition and nutrient cycling

• Plant-soil water relations and water use efficiency

• Root-pathogen and root-symbiont interactions

• Trophic interactions

• Plant growth promoting soil organisms

• Root architecture and root trait selection

• Pesticide and xenobiotic behaviour in the rhizosphere

• Root biophysics.

In addition, we welcome articles on the role of agronomic management regime linked to below-ground root-soil interactions. This may include studies such as, the role of irrigation regime, tillage practice, fertiliser use, climate change mitigation strategies, soil amendments to reduce plant stress, among others.

The articles published in the Plant-Soil Interactions section will help farmers, consumers, industries and policymakers to choose and apply better technologies and methodologies, as well as assist in the development of strategies for improved resource management at various scales.