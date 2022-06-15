Mission & scope

Frontiers in Allergy is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the mechanisms and causes of allergy as well as the management of allergic diseases, from precision to real-life medicine, spanning both childhood and adulthood.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Nikolaos (Nikos) G Papadopoulos (Universities of Athens, Greece), Frontiers in Allergy welcomes research contributions in all domains of allergy that bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and practical applications.

Frontiers in Allergy serves as a platform embracing diversity and communicating it to the wide audiences it affects. All areas of allergy are covered, from basic to clinical science, including organ and/or disease-specific perspectives and mechanistic and etiological aspects. Topics include but are not limited to:

asthma

drug allergy

environmental determinants

food allergy

rhinitis

skin allergies

therapeutic targets.

Randomized trials and real-life designs are equally welcome, as well as evidence synthesis and narrative reviews. All human studies must conform to the current regulations. Pre-registration of clinical studies in a relevant repository is highly recommended.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being. The journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), Scopus and the DOAJ.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Allergy is committed to advancing developments in the field of allergy by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public. The journal aims to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future and contribute to the improvement of human health.