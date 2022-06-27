Mission & scope

Frontiers in Allergy is a multidisciplinary journal of high-impact, innovative and relevant communications on the mechanisms and etiologies of allergy, as well as on the management of allergic diseases from precision to real-life medicine, and from childhood to adulthood.

Allergy is a cross cutting discipline developing rapidly, as a result of an increasing number of patients suffering from hypersensitivity conditions, as well as from better awareness and understanding of the dynamic nature of interactions between human homeostasis and the changing environment.

Allergy as a term, appeared a little over one century ago. Within this time frame, allergies evolved from rare conditions to one of the most noticeable and costly epidemics of our time. Treatments for allergic diseases include not only medications, but also exposure management, through interventions on life-style or even the environment. Their clinical presentation implicates different organs and thus a wide range of specialists, who bring in their unique perspectives. Geographical, cultural and socioeconomic differences are reflected in the wide diversity of allergy phenotypes. Frontiers in Allergy serves as a platform embracing diversity and communicating it to the wide audiences it affects.

Due to its recent inception, rapid evolution and high impact, allergy research has an inherent translational nature that is reflected in Frontiers in Allergy. Molecules, mechanisms and epidemiological knowledge clearly serve as actionable intelligence to support and promote human and planetary health.

All areas of Allergy are covered, from basic to clinical science. Sections include organ and/or disease-specific perspectives such as Asthma, Rhinitis, Food Allergy, Drug Allergy, Skin Allergies, but also mechanistic and etiological aspects, such as Therapeutic targets, Environmental determinants and Allergens. Randomized trials and real-life designs are equally welcome, as well as evidence synthesis and narrative reviews. All human studies must conform to the current regulations. Pre-registration of clinical studies in a relevant repository is highly recommended.