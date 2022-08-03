Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Clinic for Dermatology, Allergology and Venereology, Center for Internal Medicine, Hannover Medical School
Hannover , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Skin Allergy
Charite, Department of Dermatology and Allergy
10117 , Germany
Associate Editor
Skin Allergy
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre , Brazil
Associate Editor
Skin Allergy
University Hospital La Paz
La Paz , Spain
Associate Editor
Skin Allergy