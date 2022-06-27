Scope

Allergen immunotherapy (AIT) is the oldest therapy for allergic diseases that is still in current use. In the early 1900s, scientists influenced by the success of the smallpox vaccine theorized that pollen extract injections could induce a similar immunity in ‘hay fever’ patients. Conjunctival provocation test confirmed grass pollen allergy and likely guided initial subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) dosing. The early experiments established that the efficacy and safety of AIT were dose-dependent but the therapeutic window was narrow. Potential serious side effects such as life-threatening anaphylaxis required that SCIT be administered under medical supervision, which added a layer of inconvenience to the treatment. This prompted investigations aimed at developing safer and more effective and convenient approaches to AIT. Investigators explored alternative delivery routes and modified allergen extracts.

Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) emerged at end of the 20th century as a safer alternative to SCIT with similar efficacy in the treatment of aeroallergen-induced allergic disease. Early studies with SCIT for food allergies were hampered by high rates of serious allergic reactions. The introduction of SLIT led to renewed interest in food immunotherapy research. SLIT, epicutaneous, and oral food immunotherapy delivery routes were explored. In 2020, regulatory authorities in the United States and Germany approved the first food immunotherapy product - powdered peanut administered via oral immunotherapy.

Effective AIT can lead to long-term clinical tolerance. The immunological mechanisms responsible for this sustained tolerance have not been clearly established but it continues to be elucidated. A better understanding of AIT mechanisms will help guide the research directed at improving AIT safety and efficacy and answer some of the following questions:

- Which allergen epitopes need to be included in treatment,

- What is essential for induction of sustained tolerance; dose, duration, other -and if so, how much, how long, and what other?

The Allergen Immunotherapy section of Frontiers in Allergy publishes research related to AIT for food, aeroallergen, and stinging insect allergy. Submissions are welcomed but not limited to:

o Areoallergen immunotherapy according to:

· Allergen class, e.g. house dust mite, pollen, cockroach, and mould/fungi

· Delivery route, e.g. sublingual, subcutaneous, intralymphatic, epicutaneous, or intradermal

o Food immunotherapy according to:

· Specific food

· Delivery route, e.g. sublingual, oral, epicutaneous

o Stinging insect allergy

o Allergy immunotherapy mechanisms

o Allergy immunotherapy practical considerations, i.e., costs, adherence, and access to specialty care