Scope

The Allergen Immunotherapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of allergen immunotherapy for various allergic diseases.

Led by Dr. Linda Cox and Dr. Ralph Mosges, the Allergen Immunotherapy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of allergy research, which aim to enhance the knowledge and practice of allergen immunotherapy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aeroallergen immunotherapy according to allergen class (e.g., house dust mite, pollen, cockroach, and mold/fungi) and delivery route (e.g., sublingual, subcutaneous, intralymphatic, epicutaneous, or intradermal)

allergen immunotherapy mechanisms

allergen immunotherapy practical considerations, such as costs, adherence, and access to specialty care

food immunotherapy according to specific food and delivery route (e.g., sublingual, oral, epicutaneous)

stinging insect allergy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of allergen immunotherapy, including its mechanisms, practical considerations, and application in treating different types of allergies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.