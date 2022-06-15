Scope

The Allergens section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the structural and immunological characterization of allergen molecules.

Led by Dr. Rudolf Valenta from the Medical University of Vienna, the Allergens section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular allergology, which contribute to the understanding and advancement of allergy diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of allergen molecules for molecular diagnosis

strategies for treatment and prevention of allergy based on allergen molecules

use of defined allergen molecules or epitopes for studying mechanisms of allergy in vitro and in vivo

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular aspects of allergens and their role in allergy diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular allergology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.