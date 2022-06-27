Scope

More than 30 years ago the nucleic acid and deduced amino acid sequences of the first clinically relevant allergen molecules have been deciphered. Soon thereafter recombinant allergen molecules have been developed and used for studying mechanisms of allergy in in vitro as well as in vivo models, for the diagnosis and specific immunotherapy of allergy (1).

With the knowledge of molecular allergen structures and the availability of the disease-causing allergen molecules the new era of “Molecular Allergology” has evolved and is currently revolutionizing the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of allergy by molecular approaches. Molecular allergology has opened the doors for precision medicine in allergy and provides the basis for personalized management of allergic patients. Modern multi-allergen tests based on micro-arrayed allergen molecules allow revealing early IgE sensitization profiles in children for specific prevention and thus introduce the concept of preventive medicine to the field of allergy. Molecular forms of allergen-specific immunotherapy for treatment and also prophylactic vaccination are emerging. The Allergens section of Frontiers in Allergy welcomes high quality submissions regarding the structural and immunological characterization of allergen molecules.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· The use of defined allergen molecules or epitopes thereof for studying mechanisms of allergy in vitro and in vivo

· The application of allergen molecules for molecular diagnosis

· Strategies for treatment and prevention of allergy which are based on allergen molecules

All contributions must be relevant to molecular allergology. Any papers that investigate wider effects of the innate immune system on the maintenance of tolerance, as well as the induction and propagation of diseases should be submitted to Frontiers in Immunology.

1. From allergen genes to allergy vaccines. Valenta R, Ferreira F, Focke-Tejkl M, Linhart B, Niederberger V, Swoboda I, Vrtala S. Annu Rev Immunol. 2010;28:211-41. doi: 10.1146/annurev-immunol-030409-101218