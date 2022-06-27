Scope

The quality of allergy tests has improved immensely in the past decades; the possibilities to diagnose allergy have expanded in equal measure. Nevertheless, we are still far away from the point where we can rely unequivocally on our tests to predict the outcome of exposure to a certain allergen. Provocations tests for instance are therefore still necessary to show or exclude a clinical relevant allergy and in case of eosinophilic esophagitis, multiple endoscopies are warranted to evaluate the effect of treatment.

The section Allergy Diagnosis strives to be a high quality forum where the latest developments in both clinical and pre-clinical tests will be critically evaluated. Allergy Diagnosis focusses on original research in both in and ex vivo allergy tests, in all areas of allergy, both type 1 and type IV.

The topics to be covered are:

- New diagnostics in environmental and food allergy, drug allergy, insect venom and occupational allergy

- Developments in skin tests and provocation tests

- In vitro diagnosis of allergy

- In vitro diagnosis of treatment effects

Papers regarding treatment effects will not be accepted unless they represent a new diagnostic tool