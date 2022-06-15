Scope

The Drug, Venom & Anaphylaxis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing drug allergies, venom allergies, and anaphylaxis.

Led by Dr. Scott Commins from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Drug, Venom & Anaphylaxis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of allergy research, which aim to enhance knowledge and improve management of these conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibiotic allergy de-labeling

diagnosis of drug and venom allergy

effectiveness of risk mitigation strategies for anaphylaxis, including adrenaline/epinephrine auto-injectors

IgE-mediated drug allergies

non-IgE mediated drug allergy, especially T-cell mediated reactions

pathophysiology of anaphylaxis

socioeconomic and psychological impacts of allergies and anaphylaxis

venom and drug allergens desensitization (including to biologics)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of drug allergies, venom allergies, and anaphylaxis, contributing to the overall understanding and management of these conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of drug allergies, venom allergies, and anaphylaxis, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.