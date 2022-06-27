Scope

Venom and medications are known to be common causes of allergic reactions. Any medication (over the counter, prescription or herbal) can cause reactions but some drugs are more commonly associated with allergies (antibiotics, pain relievers, chemotherapeutics and medications for autoimmune diseases). Sometimes medications and other medical agents such a radio contrast dyes used in imaging tests can cause similar, but non-immune reactions- these are most commonly associated with aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, opiates and local anesthetics.

Anaphylaxis is a serious systemic hypersensitivity reaction that is usually rapid in onset and may cause death. Severe anaphylaxis is characterized by the potentially life-threatening compromise in breathing and/or circulation. It is most commonly triggered by medications (in adults) and food (in children and younger adults) but a range of other allergens as well. In some cases, there is no known trigger (idiopathic anaphylaxis). First line treatment of anaphylaxis is injected adrenaline/epinephrine and pre-loaded auto-injectors of adrenaline/epinephrine are often prescribed for people at risk of anaphylaxis. However, fatal anaphylaxis can occur despite timely treatment.

The Drug, Venom & Anaphylaxis specialty within Frontiers in Allergy publishes robust research related to drug allergies, venom allergies and anaphylaxis. Submissions are welcomed but not limited on the following topics:

∙ IgE-mediated Drug Allergies

∙ Non IgE mediated Drug Allergy, especially T-cell mediated reactions

∙ Antibiotic allergy de-labelling

∙ Diagnosis of drug and venom allergy

∙ Venom and drug allergens desensitisation (including to biologics)

∙ The socioeconomic and psychological impacts of allergies and anaphylaxis

∙ Effectiveness of risk mitigation strategies for anaphylaxis, including adrenaline/epinephrine auto-injectors

∙ Pathophysiology of anaphylaxis

All submissions must contribute to insights into Drug Allergies, Venom Allergies and/or Anaphylaxis. Research related to novel therapeutics for allergies should be submitted to Therapies, Therapeutic Targets & Mechanisms.