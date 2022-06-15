Scope

The Environmental & Occupational Determinants section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of environmental and occupational factors on allergic diseases.

Led by Dr. Torben Sigsgaard from Aarhus University, the Environmental & Occupational Determinants section welcomes submissions in various domains of allergy research, which explore the connections between environmental and occupational exposures and their effects on health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change and its role in allergic diseases

identification and monitoring of biological airborne particles

interaction of different environmental factors and their impact on human health

occupational burden of various biological airborne particles

remediation of environmental factors and their benefits for human health

socio-economic burdens of different biological airborne particles

studies on the exposome in conjunction with epidemiology in sensitization and symptom monitoring

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the influence of environmental and occupational factors on the development and manifestation of allergic diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental and occupational determinants of allergic diseases and their impact on health, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The Environmental & Occupational Determinants section does not consider studies dealing with general environmental pollutants or broader correlations between the environment and health that do not specifically focus on aerobiology and allergies. Additionally, research on clinical treatments, individual behavior, or unrelated social issues that do not contribute to understanding the impact of environmental or occupational determinants on health outcomes is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.