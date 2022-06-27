Scope

There is an ever-increasing concern in research on the relationship between climate change, environmental air pollution, occupational exposures and health. The pollutants include allergens, pollen, molds, and other biological agents like viruses and bacteria. Co-exposure to air pollution has been found to enhance the effect of pollen exposure. There is compelling evidence that rising air temperatures and carbon dioxide concentrations are, in some plant species, resulting in increased pollen production, allergenicity, advancement/lengthening of the pollen season. For some species increasing temperatures is further increasing the geographical distribution into higher altitudes. Changes in extreme weather conditions like thunderstorms and tropical cyclones also impact allergic diseases. For example, where tropical cyclones lead to increased flooding resulting in more mold growth in damp homes creating an environment that will provoke allergies.

The Environmental and Occupational Determinants specialty of Frontiers in Allergy publishes high-quality articles focusing on how the environment including the occupational environment can determine and manipulate manifestations of allergic diseases. Areas covered by the section include but are not limited to:

· Monitoring biological airborne particles

· Monitoring the exposome in conjunction with epidemiology in sensitization and symptom monitoring

· Socio-economic burdens of different biological airborne particles

· Occupational burden of different biological airborne particles

· Identification of the role of climate change in allergic diseases

· Studies of the remediation of environmental factors and their benefit for human health

· Studies of interaction of different environmental factors and their impact on human health

All studies must contribute to insights into aerobiology and allergies. Reports dealing with environmental pollutants in general should be redirected to Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry and studies looking at broader correlations between the environment and health do not fall within the scope of this journal and should be submitted to Frontiers in Public Health or other relevant journals.