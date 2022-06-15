Scope

The Food Allergy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of food allergies and related conditions.

Led by Dr. Ronald van Ree from Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Food Allergy section welcomes submissions in various domains of allergy research, which aim to enhance the knowledge and treatment of food allergies and hypersensitivities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

approaches for primary prevention and food allergy risk management

clinical management and treatment of food allergies, including biologicals

epidemiological and mechanistic studies into the etiology of food allergies

food technology innovations with potential to revolutionize food allergy diagnosis and management

major challenges for allergen immunotherapy (AIT) for food allergy, such as safety and sustained unresponsiveness

molecular diagnostics to help distinguish disease phenotypes and endotypes, predict outgrowth or persistence, estimate risks of severe reactions, and select patients for AIT

socio-economic and psychological impact of food allergies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of food allergies, their diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of food allergies, primary prevention and risk management, epidemiological and mechanistic studies, food technology innovations, allergen immunotherapy, molecular diagnostics, clinical management and treatment, and socio-economic and psychological impact of food allergies (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Food Allergy section does not consider submissions focused on general consumer food intake and acceptance, food regulation and metabolism, and food and dietary impact on human health and behavior that do not specifically address food allergy-related concerns. Additionally, studies on general plant biology and allergen characteristics without a fundamental basis in food allergy are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.