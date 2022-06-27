Scope

Food allergy is a potentially life-threatening disease with an increasing prevalence during recent decades, a trend that is also spreading to upcoming economies. Changes in environment, climate, early-life infections, lifestyle and diet all play their part. Food allergy is often the earliest expression of allergic disease, starting at a very young age. It can severely affect quality of life of patients and caretakers and it targets many different organ systems, making its management truly multidisciplinary. Until recently, the only treatment was avoidance and rescue medication. Recent scientific progress has opened exciting new avenues for diagnosis, prevention and treatment.

This specialty of Frontiers in Allergy will be a high-quality multidisciplinary forum for reporting the newest scientific developments in the field of IgE-mediated food allergies, celiac disease and less well-understood other immune-mediated food hypersensitivities such as eosinophilic esophagitis and food protein-induced enterocolitis. It will cover a broad spectrum of topics including:

Epidemiological and mechanistic studies into the aetiology of food allergies.

Approaches for primary prevention and food allergy risk management.

Socio-economic and psychological impact of food allergies.

Molecular diagnostics to help distinguish disease phenotypes and endotypes, to predict outgrowth or persistence, to estimate risks of severe reactions and to select patients for allergen immunotherapy (AIT).

Major challenges for AIT for food allergy such as safety and sustained unresponsiveness.

New developments in clinical management and treatment of food allergies, including biologicals.



The Food Allergy specialty of Frontiers in Allergy will be the place to report the latest on these rapidly progressing fields involving a broad spectrum of disciplines. More general papers regarding consumer food intake and acceptance, food regulation and metabolism, and food and dietary impact on human health and behaviour should be submitted to Frontiers in Nutrition.