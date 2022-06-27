Scope

The Infections and Microbiome section of Frontiers of Allergy publishes high-quality basic, translational and clinical research on infections and the microbiome relevant to asthma and allergy.

We welcome submissions on:

- The role of early infections and the microbiome in the development of atopy and allergy

- The role of gastro-intestinal infections and microbiome in priming the immune system and the development of allergy

- Effects of early respiratory viral infections and the microbiome on wheezing in young children and the development of asthma

- The effect of immunomodulation on infections, the microbiome and allergy

- The effect of atopy on susceptibility to viral, bacterial and fungal infections

- Therapeutic interventions that alter the microbiome and reduce asthma and allergy

- The role of skin infections in the development of allergy

Overall, our aim is to improve understanding of how infections and the microbiome influence asthma and atopy with the goal of reducing their prevalence and severity.