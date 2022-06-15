Scope

The Infections and Microbiome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between infections, the microbiome, and their impact on asthma and allergy.

Led by Dr. Peter Le Souef from the University of Western Australia, the Infections and Microbiome section welcomes submissions in various domains of allergy and asthma research, which aim to enhance the understanding of the relationship between infections, the microbiome, and these conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

early life infections and the microbiome's role in the development of atopy and allergy

effects of early respiratory viral infections and the microbiome on wheezing in young children and asthma development

skin and gastro-intestinal infections' role in allergy development

the effect of atopy on susceptibility to viral, bacterial, and fungal infections

the impact of immunomodulation on infections, the microbiome, and allergy

the role of the microbiome in priming the immune system and allergy development

therapeutic interventions that alter the microbiome and reduce asthma and allergy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interactions between infections, the microbiome, and their influence on asthma and allergy.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of infections, the microbiome, and their impact on asthma and allergy, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of allergy and asthma research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.