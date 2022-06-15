Scope

The Skin Allergy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of allergic skin diseases.

Led by Dr. Ana Maria Giménez-Arnau from Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), the Skin Allergy section welcomes submissions in various domains of skin allergy research, which aim to enhance the knowledge and bridge the gap between basic science and clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

angioedema (mast-cell and bradykinin-mediated)

atopic dermatitis

chronic hand eczema

chronic pruritic skin diseases and chronic pruritus

contact dermatitis, allergic or irritant

contact urticaria syndrome

photoallergic dermatitis

skin mastocytosis

urticaria

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pathophysiology, epidemiology, and other areas of key clinical and scientific relevance in allergic skin diseases. The ultimate goal of this section is to improve clinical outcomes, facilitate and stimulate knowledge sharing, and encourage research, particularly in translational approaches.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of allergic skin diseases and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Skin Allergy section does not consider general dermatology and skin conditions unrelated to allergic skin diseases. Additionally, general medical case studies lacking a clear focus on skin allergy-related issues or not contributing significantly to the understanding of underlying mechanisms, diagnosis, or treatment of skin allergies are not considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of skin allergy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.