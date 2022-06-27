Scope

The skin is our largest organ and plays a major role in many physiological functions. No other organ demands as much attention and concern in both, states of disease and health. It represents the first barrier to our environment and has fundamental importance for human interactions and mental health. Allergic skin diseases affect a significant proportion of the global population from childhood to advanced age, where skin integrity is critically impaired.

It is easy to inspect the skin and to obtain biopsies. The immune system of the skin represents a complex network of keratinocytes and immune cells, including the skin-specific antigen presenting Langerhans cells. Lessons learned from allergic skin can often be transferred to other target organs (lung, nose, and gut). Accordingly, in the last decade skin allergy has grown into a thriving field where several biologics and small molecules have been approved or are under development, some of them for skin allergy first and later on for other allergic diseases such as allergic asthma or nasal polyposis.

To stimulate the discussion in this field, the Skin Allergy section of Frontiers in Allergy encourages high-quality clinical and basic research submissions of manuscripts, which will bring advances on all aspects of

· Urticaria

· Angioedema (mast-cell and bradykinin-mediated)

· Atopic Dermatitis

· Allergic Contact Dermatitis

· Photoallergic dermatitis

· Chronic pruritic skin diseases and chronic pruritus

· Skin Mastocytosis



The ultimate goal of this section is to improve clinical outcomes in allergic skin diseases, to facilitate and stimulate knowledge sharing and research, particularly in translational approaches.

All submissions must contribute to insights into skin allergy pathophysiology, epidemiology and other areas of key clinical and scientific relevance. Any papers focusing on the mechanisms and therapeutic targets for skin allergies should be submitted to Therapies, Therapeutic Targets & Mechanisms. Any papers investigating wider aspects of dermatology and skin conditions should be submitted to Dermatology in Fronters in Medicine.