Scope

The Behavior and Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of herpetological taxa behavior and ecology.

Led by Dr. Jacob Kerby from the University of South Dakota, the Behavior and Ecology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of herpetological research, which connect diverse perspectives and address the global declines observed in these taxa.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations and response to change

anthropogenic impacts

behavioral ecology

behavioral science

defensive behavior

disease ecology

ecosystem

field observations

habitat

internal and external change

locomotion

movement ecology

nesting behavior

parental care

population ecology and dynamics

response to change

spatial ecology

vocalization

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological, ecological, and behavioral aspects of amphibians and reptiles, as well as their interactions with their surrounding habitats and the effects of anthropogenic influences.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of herpetological taxa behavior and ecology, adaptations and response to change, anthropogenic impacts, behavioral ecology, defensive behavior, disease ecology, ecosystem, habitat, locomotion, movement ecology, nesting behavior, parental care, population ecology and dynamics, response to change, spatial ecology, and vocalization in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of herpetological research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.