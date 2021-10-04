Scope

The Conservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the preservation and management of amphibian and reptile species.

Led by Dr. Mariana Fuentes from Florida State University, the Conservation section welcomes submissions in various domains of herpetofauna conservation, which contribute to the understanding and protection of these species.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

conservation genetics

conservation planning

ecological modeling

ecotoxicology

impact of different threats (e.g., climate change, habitat degradation, disease)

landscape ecology

long-term ecological studies

management practices

policy impacts on natural systems

restoration ecology

threat and risk assessment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the conservation of amphibians and reptiles, focusing on the various aspects listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the conservation of amphibians and reptiles and their management (SDGs 13, 14 and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of herpetofauna conservation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.