Scope

The Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of evolutionary processes within herpetological taxa.

Led by Dr. Anna Savage from the University of Central Florida, the Evolution section welcomes submissions in various domains of evolutionary biology, which contribute to understanding how and why amphibian and reptile populations have evolved in the past and are projected to change in the future.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation

convergent evolution

conservation genetics

development

evolutionary ecology

evolutionary genetics

evolutionary history

extinction risk and evolutionary forecasting

genetic drift

genomic evolution

molecular evolution

mutation

natural selection

phylogenetics

population genetics

systematics/taxonomy

Submissions should provide in-depth knowledge and robust datasets characterizing basic or applied aspects of evolutionary processes within or among species of amphibians or reptiles.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions at micro- and macroevolutionary scales that advance understanding of amphibian and reptile population genetics, systematics, molecular evolution, or any other aspect of evolutionary change, contributing to SDG 15: Life on Land and SDG 14: Life Below Water.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of evolutionary biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.