Scope

The Physiology and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physiological aspects of amphibians and reptiles.

Led by Dr. Lorin Anne Neuman-Lee from Arkansas State University, the Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of amphibian and reptile science, which connect fundamental biological issues with applied or conservation-focused settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consequences of abiotic environmental challenges

development, plasticity, and carryover effects

host-parasite interactions and immunology

integration of physiological systems

symbiotic interactions

thermal biology

ecophysiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological mechanisms of amphibians and reptiles.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the consequences of abiotic environmental challenges, development, plasticity, and carryover effects, host-parasite interactions and immunology, integration of physiological systems, symbiotic interactions, and thermal biology in amphibians and reptiles, contributing to SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of amphibian and reptile science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.