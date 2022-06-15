Scope

The Biomedical Analysis and Diagnostics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing measurement technologies and applications in medical diagnosis.

Led by Dr. Jason Cheng from the University of California, Riverside, the Biomedical Analysis and Diagnostics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomedical analysis, which connect interdisciplinary fields to enhance human health-related diagnostics and integrated methods/devices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

3D printing technology

advanced imaging technologies

chemiluminescence and other immunoassays

DNA and RNA biosensors for disease diagnosis

in vivo sensing and methodologies for cancer biomarkers

label-free technologies

mass spectrometric methodologies for pathogens and biomarkers

micro- and nano-fluidic methods

microarrays, bioinformatics, and machine learning in data analysis

point-of-care testing

single-molecule detection

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the bioanalytical and sensing sciences with clear biomedical and diagnostic implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomedical analysis, diagnostics, and integrated methods/devices in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomedical analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.