Scope

The Chemometrics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on extracting information from chemical data through mathematical and statistical tools.

Led by Dr. Federico Marini from Sapienza University of Rome, the Chemometrics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of chemometrics, which connect the fields of chemistry, biology, and other related disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include applications of chemometrics in chemistry and related disciplines, development of novel mathematical and statistical tools for chemical data analysis, and new software toolboxes for chemometrics. In all these contexts, the range of possible topics includes, but is not limited to:

calibration

data Pre-processing

design of experiments and models for the analysis of designed data

model inversion

mixture analysis

multi-set, multi-block and/or multi-way data analysis

multi-spectral and hyper-spectral image analysis

nature-inspired modeling (e.g., genetic algorithms, swarm intelligence or artificial neural networks

non-linear modelling

pattern recognition

statistical theory of sampling

validation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of chemometrics within analytical sciences, emphasizing its multidisciplinary nature and applications in diverse fields such as system biology, cultural heritage, food science, and process analytical technology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemometrics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.