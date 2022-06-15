Scope

The Forensic Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of analytical techniques in forensic science.

Led by Dr. Jan Halamek from Texas Tech University, the Forensic Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of forensic chemistry, which connect the advancement of forensic science with the needs of forensic practitioners, research scientists, and law enforcement officials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis of fire debris and arson evidence

analysis of forensically relevant biological systems and processes

analysis of physical evidence

analysis of trace evidence

applicability and usability of new analytical methods for courtroom trials

ballistics

determination of the time of crime, deposition, or death

development, optimization, and validation of on-scene analytical methods

digital forensics, including image and pattern recognition

DNA analysis

forensic toxicology, including drug detection and analysis

visualization and analysis of latent fingerprints

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of analytical techniques in forensic science.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forensic chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.