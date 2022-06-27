Scope

Genetic changes of managed domestic animals have profoundly influenced the availability of animal-derived foods and enabled the development of human communities and societies. Genetic improvement strategies, originally based on identifying and selecting animals holding desirable traits, evolved over time to encompass reproductive, statistical and molecular tools including artificial insemination and embryo transfer, marker-assisted and genomic selection. Progress accelerated with the development of complementary molecular genetics methods and techniques including the identification of genetic DNA markers and implementation of microarray (chip) technology as well as the development of many high-throughout technologies that are now applied in the field of animal production.

The Frontiers Section on Animal Breeding and Genetics seeks submissions based on the application of traditional and novel genetic technologies to improve animals managed for food production (livestock and aquaculture). The Section particularly welcomes submissions that focus on wider societal, biodiversity and environmental challenges that can be addressed by changes in tools and methods used for animal improvement. We will also consider genetics and breeding of other managed animal populations (e.g., equids, animals kept as companions or for scientific purposes).

The section seeks to publish works that examine:

• Development of breeding goals and programmes that optimise production, improve health, reduce environmental impact and biodiversity loss

• Development of breeding goals and programmes that promote the improvement of the living conditions of livestock keepers around the globe, such as community-based breeding programs

• Quantitative genetic analysis of new populations, traits and/or utilizing new molecular and/or statistical approaches

• Quantitative genetic parameters as determined by genomic measures

• Genetic and breeding techniques that improve animal welfare, stress resilience, health and disease resistance

• The identification of novel traits for selection and the use of novel phenotyping tools, including automated monitoring via sensors, and computer vision of individuals or groups

• The statistical challenges associated with big data and multi-omic analyses; including the use of machine learning, artificial intelligence and genomic prediction

• Genetic diversity, inbreeding, locally adapted breeds, and genebanking

• Societal and ethical evaluation of advances in livestock genetics and breeding programmes

• High-throughput omics applied to animal breeding including genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics and other omics technologies

• Bioinformatics pipelines and web portal development for analysing and visualizing -omics data