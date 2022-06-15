Scope

The Animal Breeding and Genetics section publishes research on the application of traditional and emerging omics technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability, while ensuring the preservation of biodiversity, animal welfare, and health.

Led by Dr. Yuliaxis Ramayo-Caldas from the Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA, Spain), the section invites original research articles, reviews, and perspectives on advancements in animal breeding and genetics. We encourage submissions that address challenges and opportunities in sustainable animal production, conservation genetics, and animal health and welfare.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

Implementation of strategies to maintain genetic diversity, monitor inbreeding, and develop gene banks for commercial and locally adapted breeds.

Genetic evaluation, prediction models, and the use of biotechnology in animal breeding.

Identification of QTLs, candidate genes, pathways and gene networks linked with socio-economically relevant traits in companion and farm animal species.

Development of breeding goals and programs to optimize production, enhance robustness, stress resilience, and minimize environmental impact.

The potential of genetics and breeding in relation to the behavior and temperament of companion and sports animals.

Design and implementation of breeding programs in low- and middle-income countries to optimize production efficiency and improve productivity.

Exploring genetic and breeding technologies to enhance the role of insects as alternative source of protein, sustainable agriculture, and environmental restoration.

Application of high-throughput multi-omics approaches to holobionts, integrating host genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, and metagenomics to embrace biological complexity.

Address challenges associated with big data and multi-omic analyses.

Development of scalable bioinformatics pipelines and cloud computing infrastructure for the analysis, integration, and visualizations of phenomics and multi-omics data.

Societal and ethical evaluation of innovations in animal genetics and breeding programs: Implications for sustainability and public acceptance.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Animal Breeding and Genetics section does not consider studies lacking a clear focus on animal genetics, breeding, or related fields. Submissions must provide sufficient context to demonstrate relevance, addressing current challenges and opportunities in companion animals and livestock. Studies should contribute to advancing community-based breeding programs, genetic diversity, high-throughput omics, novel proxies for selection, quantitative genetic, and societal and ethical evaluation. Submissions that do not meet these criteria will be deemed unsuitable for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal breeding and genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.