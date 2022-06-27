aisaku arakawa
Institute of Livestock and Grassland Science (NARO)
Tsukuba, Japan
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Institute of Livestock and Grassland Science (NARO)
Tsukuba, Japan
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
Abeokuta, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Urus Group LP
Madison, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economy Analysis | CREA
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
The Center for Aquaculture Technologies
San Diego, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Dna Swine Genetics
Columbus, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Lakeland College
Vermilion, Canada
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Center for Quantitative Genetics and Genomics, Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Hunan Agricultural University
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Faculty of Agrobiotechnical Sciences, Josip Juraj Strossmayer University of Osijek
Osijek, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Shanghai Key Laboratory of Veterinary Biotechnology, School of Agriculture and Biology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Okayama University
Okayama, Japan
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics
College of Veterinary Medicine, Western University of Health Sciences
Pomona, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Breeding and Genetics