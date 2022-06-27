Scope

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a look at the fragility of our food supply system and has given examples of how abruptly these can be impacted. It is imperative that we continue to strive for enhancements in global food production, of which animal-sourced foods are a major component. While not without its detractors, animal derived protein is a critical component of global sustenance, providing both superior quality, health and consumer satisfaction. As researchers, we must realize that it is our responsibility to continually strive for means to produce a product that is highly desired by the consumer and can be produced in a manner that yields benefits to the producer with these accomplished in an environmentally and socially responsible means.

To accomplish these goals, animal nutrition must be optimal. This will require additional technologies aimed at improving diet utilization or reducing environmental impact. It will require a thorough understanding of animal physiology and metabolism, and the ability to predict accurately the outcomes of different feeding scenarios. To this end, the Animal Nutrition section of Frontiers in Animal Science seeks to publish works that examine:

- New technologies that influence feed efficiency or nutrient utilization in food-producing animals

- Animal physiology and metabolism, their interactions with the genome, and their role in regulating whole animal responses, product quality, or environmental impact

- Examine how management, physiological state, and diet influences nutrient needs and feed utilization

- Determination of the feeding value of novel ingredients, and the impact of their feeding on the environment and animal well-being

- How nutritional manipulation affects the microbiome

- Impacts of nutritional management on the environment

- Nutritional management in all animal species

The overall goal is to provide information that enhances animal nutritional efficiency thereby benefitting producers and consumers while enhancing animal well-being without negatively impacting the environment.

.