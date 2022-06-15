Scope

The Animal Nutrition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing animal nutritional efficiency and promoting environmentally and socially responsible food production.

Led by Dr. David Harmon from the University of Kentucky, the Animal Nutrition section welcomes submissions in the various domains of animal science, which contribute to the improvement of global food production and animal well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal physiology and metabolism, their interactions with the genome, and their role in regulating whole animal responses, product quality, or environmental impact

determination of the feeding value of novel ingredients, and the impact of their feeding on the environment and animal well-being

examining how management, physiological state, and diet influences nutrient needs and feed utilization

impacts of nutritional management on the environment

new technologies that influence feed efficiency or nutrient utilization in food-producing animals

nutritional management in all animal species

how nutritional manipulation affects the microbiome

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of animal nutrition and its impact on food production, animal well-being, and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the animal nutrition, environmentally and socially responsible food production, animal well-being, and sustainable management of natural resources (SDGs 2, 12, 14, and 15).

The Animal Nutrition section does not consider studies that solely focus on basic nutritional value, chemical composition, or growth performance without a fundamental basis in innovative animal nutrition strategies, novel feed ingredients, or advanced nutritional management approaches. Research lacking a strong theoretical or practical contribution to the field of animal nutrition, environmentally and socially responsible food production, animal well-being, and sustainable management of natural resources is outside the scope of this section.