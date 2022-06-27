Main content

Specialty chief editor geoffrey e. dahl University of Florida Gainesville , United States Specialty Chief Editor Animal Physiology and Management

Scope Foods from animal sources are currently a topic of much debate with regard to human and planet health aspects of their consumption and production. Whereas overconsumption may be an issue in some groups within developed economies, the evidence is overwhelming that much of the global population suffers from a deficit of animal source foods in the diet, with subsequent physical and cognitive stunting associated with a lack of meat, milk, eggs or fish a major limitation to economic and human development. In addition, the significant contribution of food animals to recycling of agricultural byproducts and the ability of ruminants to graze land unsuitable for crop production and convert human-inedible forages into highly nutritious foods must be considered against potential detrimental aspects of food animal production on the environment. Balancing these multiple factors, it is likely that animal source foods will continue to be a significant contributor to the nutritional security of the global population, however, an increasing emphasis will be placed on the efficient and sustainable production of those foods. Continued improvements in animal management are critical to achieve the goal of meeting the needs of a growing global population for animal source foods while limiting unsustainable impacts on the environment. This section of Frontiers in Animal Science seeks to publish studies that push the boundaries of knowledge around the nutritional, physiological, and genetic limitations to efficient production of meat, milk, eggs and fish, and provide a resource of geographically appropriate interventions to sustainably intensify yields of animal products globally. Submission of new technology applications or management interventions are welcome, but the underlying biology of the approach must be clearly indicated and addressed in any manuscript. Topics at the nexus of animal health and performance, particularly the effects of management to improve immune status and reduce disease incidence are of interest. It is recognized that a wide definition of “animal source foods” can be observed globally, and therefore submissions should not be limited to only traditional production species or systems. Submissions describing research on animal species with no relevance to food production (whether direct or indirect through e.g. interspecies interaction) will be redirected to a different section or journal. Frontiers in Animal Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Anim. Sci.

Abbreviation fanim

Electronic ISSN 2673-6225

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE)

