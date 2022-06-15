Scope

The Animal Physiology and Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the efficient and sustainable production of animal source foods.

Led by Dr. Geoffrey Dahl from the University of Florida, the Animal Physiology and Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of animal science, which aim to enhance the understanding and development of sustainable animal production systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal health and performance

efficient production of meat, milk, eggs, and fish

genetic limitations to animal production

geographically appropriate interventions for sustainable intensification

immune status and disease incidence management

nutritional, physiological, and genetic factors affecting animal production

recycling of agricultural byproducts through food animals

sustainable management of ruminants and their ability to graze on land unsuitable for crop production

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors and interventions that contribute to the sustainable and efficient production of animal source foods.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the efficient and sustainable production of animal source foods, animal health and performance, geographically appropriate interventions for sustainable intensification, and recycling of agricultural byproducts through food animals (SDGs 2, 12, and 14).

The Animal Physiology and Management section does not consider research on animal species without relevance to food production. Studies focusing on genetic testing without a fundamental basis in animal physiology or management are also excluded. Additionally, research primarily rooted in social sciences falls outside the scope of expertise and interest for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.