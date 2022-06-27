geoffrey e. dahl
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Sassari
Sassari, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Facultad de Agronomía, Universidad de la República
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Kyushu University
Fukuoka, Japan
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Vermont
Burlington, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Department of Veterinary Medicine, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Valenzano, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of the Republic
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Center for Teaching, Research and Extension in Tropical Livestock, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Kemin Industries, Inc
Iowa, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Kiel
Kiel, Germany
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Erzurum Technical University
Yakutiye, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
Department of Animal Science, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Texas A&M University College Station
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Physiology and Management