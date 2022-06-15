Scope

The Animal Welfare and Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of animal welfare and its impact on the sustainability of agricultural systems.

Led by Dr. Linda Keeling from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, the Animal Welfare and Policy section welcomes submissions in various domains of animal welfare science, which contribute to the development of policies and practices that promote good welfare and integrate it into the larger sustainable development agenda.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in animal welfare risk assessment methodology and its relationship to welfare assessment and risk management

consequences of different animal welfare policy decisions at the farm, food chain, and society levels, including market, economic, cultural, and broader societal consequences

critical reasoning about how results from animal welfare research can be implemented into best practices, recommendations, and legislation

improving education in animal welfare and dissemination methodologies for animal welfare knowledge

progress in concepts relevant to animal welfare, including academic reasoning from natural sciences, social and ethical points of view, and discussions on human well-being and quality of life

studies addressing the welfare of traditional farm animal species, novel species used in food production, and working animals associated with different production practices

advances in welfare assessment at the individual and group level, including novel theoretical, methodological, and technological approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of animal welfare and policy, focusing on the topics mentioned above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the animal welfare and policy, focusing on risk assessment methodology, policy decisions, implementation of research results, education and dissemination, relevant concepts, welfare of various animal species, and welfare assessment approaches in relation to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Animal Welfare and Policy section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on agricultural practices or environmental concerns without a direct relevance to animal welfare or policy implications. For example, studies on dairy farming or water resource management should demonstrate a clear connection to animal welfare, policy decisions, or the implementation of research results in order to be considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal welfare science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.