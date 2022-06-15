Scope

The Precision Livestock Farming section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the science and data-driven approach to monitoring and managing farm animals in various production systems.

Led by Dr. Tomas Norton from KU Leuven, the Precision Livestock Farming section welcomes submissions in the various domains of animal science, which contribute to the improvement of animal production, welfare, and health while addressing sustainability and resource efficiency.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data integration with animal or production system models for better prediction of stressors' effects

decision-support tools for livestock farmers and stakeholders at individual animal and herd levels

implications of regulation, security, and privacy in data collection and processing for animal health and welfare assessment

robotic systems for improved livestock management with potential impact on resource efficiency

sensor systems for monitoring animal production, welfare, and health with potential impact on sustainability

social impacts of precision livestock farming in real farm settings

strengthening the position of livestock farmers in the food supply chain using precision livestock farming techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about how the technologies and techniques strengthen livestock systems with respect to UN Sustainable Development Goals and the advancement of One Health and/or One Welfare philosophies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the precision livestock farming, animal welfare, and sustainable resource management in alignment with SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Precision Livestock Farming section does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on precision technologies, methodologies, or data-driven approaches for livestock management. Research unrelated to livestock farming or without a strong connection to improving efficiency, welfare, or sustainability in the industry is outside the scope of this section. However, studies that may not directly address SDGs 2, 12, or 15 but still contribute to the overall advancement of precision livestock farming, animal welfare, and sustainable resource management will be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.