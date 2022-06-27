Scope

Animal agriculture is a vital social and economic component for human communities, supplying them with food, labor, companionship, as well as raw material for a myriad of goods. The demand for animal protein and animal products overall is rapidly growing, given the continued world population growth as well as rising incomes and urbanization, notably in developing countries. However, supplying such an upward demand should comply with moral and economic constraints related to animal welfare and the sustainability of agricultural enterprises, while also reducing the environmental impact of animal production systems.

Precision livestock farming (PLF) proposes to address this challenge by applying technology within the animal space for automated and real-time decision making at the individual animal level in livestock production.

Data collected by sensors (such as cameras, microphones, accelerometers, gas analyzers, and spectrometers), coupled with advanced analytical techniques, provide efficient tools to monitor animals to improve their welfare and to optimize the use of resources, such as labor, feed, water, and land. Despite the potential of PLF to increase the efficiency and sustainability of livestock production systems, on-farm adoption of PLF is still incipient. Nonetheless, the trend is that PLF will be more broadly adopted as the price of sensor technologies continues to decrease and the animal science community develops ground breaking basic and translational research for efficient use of PLF.

Precision Livestock Farming (PFL) aims to publish basic, applied, and methodological research aiming to foster the development and application of PFL technologies and techniques to advance the efficiency of livestock systems while improving animal welfare and reducing the environmental footprint of animal agriculture. Manuscripts contributing to the advance of any aspect of PLF are welcome, including hypothesis-driven research in animals sciences, as well as research on social and economic implications of PLF adoption, on the development of innovative technologies and novel statistical and computational algorithms for implementing PLF tools.

The areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Precision feeding of farm animals



Sensor technologies for improved fertility in livestock



Optimized management of animals and animal systems



Sensor technology for monitoring animal behavior and wellbeing



PLF strategies for improved animal welfare

All studies should fall within the broad area of digital agriculture and must be related to livestock production and farming. Manuscripts dealing with animal health, nutrition, genetics, reproduction, behavior, etc. but which do not relate to digital agriculture and sensor technology should be submitted to other Specialty Journals of Frontiers in Animal Science.