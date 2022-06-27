Scope

The Product quality specialty section of Frontiers in Animal Science publishes high-quality fundamental and applied, research on animal-derived products. This section considers the cultural value, sustainability and health consequences of the consumption of these products within a global context, publishing papers of relevance to industry, consumers, health professionals and wider global society. We seek high-quality scientific papers that consider how new technologies can improve product quality and nutritional value, whilst reducing the environmental impact and disease risks of animal-derived products. We acknowledge that the health consequences arising from the consumption of animal-derived food vary greatly across different societies. Positive and beneficial health effects (nutritional value and bioactive compounds) arise for many, but in advanced economies over-consumption can increase the risk of chronic disease. Food safety, anti-microbial resistance and the risks of new zoonotic pathogens arising from animal-production practices are also all hugely significant for human health. We welcome single issue and multi-disciplinary studies within this broad framework. This section is also interested in all aspects of human experience when eating (or avoiding) animal-derived products, including traditional and emerging cultural attitudes. Studies that examine consumers’ willingness to pay for improvements in the provenance of meat, dairy or eggs (sustainable practices, animal welfare), or producers’ challenges in meeting these demands are relevant to this section, as are studies exploring the outcomes of initiatives that certify practices during production and processing (assurance schemes, governance, role of different stakeholders), and studies exploring the acceptability of new animal-derived products (insect protein, or plant-based substitutes). We further welcome submissions that explore the employment of green technologies and environmentally friendly practices to produce animal-derived food.

The areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:- Advances in science and technology (e. g. proteomics and starter cultures) that improve the quality, nutritional value and healthiness of meat, fish, dairy, and other animal-derived products, including the development of new healthier and functional food products.

Advances in fundamental science, processing and technology, including innovative green technologies (e.g. high hydrostatic pressure, pulsed electric fields, ultrasound, and active packaging) that enhance shelf life, reduce food waste and diminish the environmental footprint of animal-derived products.



Advances in fundamental science in terms of epidemiology and microbiology to improve animal-derived products safety, reduce anti-microbial usage, and reduce the risk of emergence of new zoonotic pathogens.



Consumer, producer and societal knowledge, attitudes and practices that influence animal production practices, environmental sustainability, and consumption trends.



Physical and chemical properties, sensory aspects, and consumer preferences of animal-derived foods.



Studies that explore the traditional and cultural value of eating animal-derived foods, or the reasons for avoiding them.



Studies that explore the traditional and cultural value of eating animal-derived foods, or the reasons for avoiding them.



Over-consumption of animal-derived protein in advanced economies.

All studies must concern milk, meat and meat products from different species. Manuscripts dealing with animal diseases/pathology/physiology that does not fall within this section should be submitted to other specific sections of this journal.