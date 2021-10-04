Mission & scope

Frontiers in Aquaculture is an interdisciplinary journal that serves as a platform for scientific exchange in the field of aquaculture research.

Led by Field Chief Editors Prof David Little (University of Stirling, UK) and Prof Simon MacKenzie (Institute of Aquaculture, Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Stirling, UK), the journal welcomes research contributions that address pertinent issues in sustainable, resilient, and responsible aquaculture.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

aquaculture technology and engineering

aquaculture within resilient food systems

disease and health management

genetics and breeding

human nutritional and health outcomes

production biology

society, value chains, governance, and development

the aquaculture fisheries continuum

welfare in aquaculture.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts relating to ornamental aquatic animals, and conventional fisheries management are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Aquaculture is committed to advancing developments in the by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

We recommended that potential contributors to our journal look at the article written by our Field Chief Editors, outlining their vision of the current challenges in the field of aquaculture; Grand Challenges for Global Aquaculture.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.