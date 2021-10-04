Mission & scope

Aquaculture research is composed of a complex inter-disciplinary landscape spanning a broad spectrum of topics that address this rapidly growing global food sector. Frontiers in Aquaculture provides a singular unifying platform to showcase academic research that impacts upon aquaculture and the ‘Blue’ sector.

Frontiers in Aquaculture is a new, peer-reviewed, gold open access journal that will serve as a platform for scientific exchange across the breadth of aquaculture research topics. Field Chief Editors, David Little and Simon MacKenzie are leading academics with complimentary skill sets based at the Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling. The journal, with its outstanding board of international researchers, will actively support the global aquaculture research community by promoting high quality, robust scientific reporting that addresses pertinent issues that seek to advance the development of sustainable, resilient and responsible aquaculture. Novelty, impact, and originality are the core criteria for submissions where scientific rigour and completeness of reporting within clearly defined criteria are the critical foundations. High quality submissions that address any aspect across the aquaculture landscape are welcomed. The journal seeks to embrace interdisciplinarity and societally relevant research and publish articles that connect aquatic food knowledge with broader food systems thinking.

Key scientific issues in this journal include, but are not limited to: domestication, selective breeding and genomics; gene editing technologies and application; nutrition and aquafeed development; aquatic health and disease; diagnostics and their application; epidemiology; host-pathogen interactions; vaccines and immunology; emergent diseases; one health; aquatic animal behaviour and welfare; precision farming and artificial intelligence; policy development and trade; impacts of climate change; environmental modelling; conservation and restoration, interdependencies between aquaculture and critical resources; waste reduction through circular economy approaches; improved governance of aquaculture; post-harvest and innovation in aquatic product processing and marketing and outcomes for human health and nutrition will be encouraged. Publishing new knowledge on both the impacts of aquaculture on the environment and the mechanisms of changing environments on aquaculture performance and resilience will be priorities.

Launching a new, gold open access and internationally facing journal in the field of aquaculture, a rapidly growing part of the global food sector that is already having major impact on nutritional security in Low- and Medium-Income countries, is very timely. Characterised by a dynamic and broad research community that extends well beyond conventional academia to business, not for profits and wide range of government and intergovernmental agencies, the availability of quality peer reviewed knowledge has never been more urgent. Communicating impartial knowledge clearly to a broader audience including media and the public directly has never been so important as increasing concerns around food, its quality and sustainability, accelerate. Aquaculture has attracted particular scrutiny, too often unsupported by an adequate evidence base, this journal will strive to inform through encouraging contributions from diverse perspectives and disciplines.