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University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Nutritional and Health Outcomes
Department of Marketing Research, Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research (Nofima)
Tromsø, Norway
Associate Editor
Human Nutritional and Health Outcomes
University of Sonora
Hermosillo, Mexico
Associate Editor
Human Nutritional and Health Outcomes
Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Associate Editor
Human Nutritional and Health Outcomes