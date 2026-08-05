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Institute of Marine Research, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Vigo, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover
Hanover, Germany
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Somanya, Ghana
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Centro de Investigación Biológica del Noroeste (CIBNOR)
La Paz, Mexico
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management