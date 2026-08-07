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fish farming the seabass and the gilthead fish , aquaculture farms for fish and a small boat used to feed the fish and transport the food; Shutterstock ID 2055161114; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -

    Frontiers in Aquaculture

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