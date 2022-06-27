beatriz novoa
Institute of Marine Research, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Vigo, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover
Hanover, Germany
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Somanya, Ghana
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Centro de Investigación Biológica del Noroeste (CIBNOR)
La Paz, Mexico
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Andres Bello University
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Gyeongsang National University
Jinju, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
National Pingtung University of Science and Technology
Pingtung, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Institute of Aquaculture Torre de la Sal, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Castellón, Spain
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Udine
Udine, Italy
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
University of Concepcion
Concepción, Chile
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Universidade Federal de Jataí
Jataí, Brazil
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management
Pukyong National University
Busan, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Disease and Health Management