Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on the cutting-edge, disruptive technological revolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts across academia and industry, Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence aims to be at the forefront of disseminating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academics, policy-makers, industry, and the public worldwide. The open-access model and the rigorous and fast peer review make the journal the premier platform to publish high-quality content on challenges and solutions that bring the AI suite of methods to practical use.

In a broad sense, AI is understood as the computational tools to make sense of complex Big Data, i.e. datasets humans can only mine by training machines and making them perform human-like tasks. The enormous expansion of AI in all aspects of modern life needs a platform of exchange, to learn from each other. Many problems are similar in the various use areas, such as data access and quality, validation and ethical issues.

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence wants to be this nexus of AI Research and provide a unified home for innovative research in core and applied AI areas. The journal currently features 12 specialty sections:

