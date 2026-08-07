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Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Computational Linguistics and Natural Language Processing
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI in Business
Clark University
Worcester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI in Food, Agriculture and Water