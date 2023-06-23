Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence
Illinois Institute of Technology
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Language and Computation
De Montfort University
Leicester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Fuzzy Systems
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI in Business