Scope

The AI in Food, Agriculture and Water section is dedicated to publishing research focused on harnessing artificial intelligence to address challenges in food, agriculture, and water resource management.

Led by Dr. Lyndon Estes from Clark University, the AI in Food, Agriculture and Water section welcomes submissions in the various domains of artificial intelligence, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to enhance understanding and decision-making in these critical sectors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of machine learning in food, agriculture, and water management

computer vision techniques for monitoring and analysis

innovations in robotics and automation for improved efficiency

optimization of natural and engineered systems using artificial intelligence

predictive modeling and analysis for better resource management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of artificial intelligence in food, agriculture, and water sectors, showcasing the potential of advanced analytical tools in addressing complex challenges and driving sustainable solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the applications of artificial intelligence in food, agriculture, and water management, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The AI in Food, Agriculture and Water section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on artificial intelligence applications in food, agriculture, or water management. Submissions that primarily address unrelated fields, such as clinical studies or non-AI engineering, will not be considered unless they have a strong foundation in AI-driven advancements in the aforementioned sectors. Additionally, submissions focusing on social sciences without a clear connection to AI applications in food, agriculture, or water management will not be accepted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.